How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Bucks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Bulls Prediction
|Bucks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Bulls Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The Bucks average 115.7 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 113.3 the Bulls give up.
- Milwaukee has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Bucks are scoring 0.7 more points per game (116) than they are on the road (115.3).
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 123.3.
- At home, the Bucks are averaging 2.2 more treys per game (14) than on the road (11.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
