The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) after winning three straight home games.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The Bucks average 115.7 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 113.3 the Bulls give up.

Milwaukee has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bucks are scoring 0.7 more points per game (116) than they are on the road (115.3).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 123.3.

At home, the Bucks are averaging 2.2 more treys per game (14) than on the road (11.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Bucks Injuries