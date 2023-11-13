The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 228.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points seven times.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average point total of 235, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have only covered the spread one time in nine opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 77.8% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 77.8% 115.7 225.6 119.3 232.6 229.7 Bulls 2 20% 109.9 225.6 113.3 232.6 220.3

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (1-4-0) than it has in road games (0-4-0).

The Bucks put up just 2.4 more points per game (115.7) than the Bulls give up (113.3).

Milwaukee is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-8 1-1 6-3 Bulls 3-7 0-1 6-4

Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Bucks Bulls 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 119.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 0-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

