Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread among Week 11's 63 FBS matchups is Duke (+11.5) -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +11.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels

Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 3.3 points

Duke by 3.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Kent State

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 20.6 points

Bowling Green by 20.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Kansas State -20.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats

Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 33.0 points

Kansas State by 33.0 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 12.8 points

Houston by 12.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pick: Coastal Carolina +1.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points

Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 37.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Fubo

Under 57.5 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Total: 49.4 points

49.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Over 52.5 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Fubo

Under 60.5 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Total: 53.4 points

53.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Over 44.5 - Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Fubo

