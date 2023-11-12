Best bets are available for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) host the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Steelers vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Steelers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.2 to 3).
  • The Steelers have a 62.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Packers have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.
  • Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +140 odds on them winning this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
    • The Steelers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.
    • Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Packers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (38.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's over/under of 38.5 points.
    • The Steelers and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 more points per game than the point total of 38.5 set for this matchup.
    • Out of the Steelers' eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).
    • Three of the Packers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

    Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 186.3 6 2.6 1

    Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 215.0 12 21.4 2

