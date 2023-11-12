Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Packers Game – Week 10
Best bets are available for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) host the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
When is Steelers vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Steelers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.2 to 3).
- The Steelers have a 62.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Packers have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +140 odds on them winning this game.
Other Week 10 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.
- Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Packers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (38.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's over/under of 38.5 points.
- The Steelers and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 more points per game than the point total of 38.5 set for this matchup.
- Out of the Steelers' eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).
- Three of the Packers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|186.3
|6
|2.6
|1
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|215.0
|12
|21.4
|2
