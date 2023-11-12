Best bets are available for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) host the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Steelers vs. Packers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Steelers vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Steelers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.2 to 3).

The Steelers have a 62.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +140 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The Steelers or Packers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)



Pittsburgh (-3) The Steelers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Packers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Steelers vs. Packers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (38.5)



Under (38.5) The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's over/under of 38.5 points.

The Steelers and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 more points per game than the point total of 38.5 set for this matchup.

Out of the Steelers' eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).

Three of the Packers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 186.3 6 2.6 1

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 215.0 12 21.4 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.