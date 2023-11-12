The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) take the court against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers put up 22.7 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (58.2).

When Indiana gave up fewer than 76.1 points last season, it went 23-0.

Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Cardinal put up were 14.0 more points than the Hoosiers allowed (62.1).

Stanford went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.

The Cardinal made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Hawaii W 87-40 Maples Pavilion 11/12/2023 Indiana - Maples Pavilion 11/16/2023 Cal Poly - Maples Pavilion 11/19/2023 Duke - Maples Pavilion

