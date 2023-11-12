When Romeo Doubs hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' 30 catches have turned into 312 yards (39 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 54 times.

In four of eight games this season, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0

