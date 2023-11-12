How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) hit the road to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Packers Insights
- The Packers rack up 20.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Steelers surrender.
- The Packers collect 77.3 fewer yards per game (300.0) than the Steelers give up per contest (377.3).
- This season Green Bay rushes for 32.7 fewer yards per game (100.4) than Pittsburgh allows (133.1).
- This year the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (16).
Packers Away Performance
- On the road, the Packers put up 23.0 points per game and concede 20.3. That is more than they score (20.0) and allow (19.9) overall.
- The Packers accumulate 292.3 yards per game on the road (7.7 less than their overall average), and give up 343.8 away from home (23.7 more than overall).
- Green Bay accumulates 186.5 passing yards per game on the road (13.1 less than its overall average), and gives up 200.3 on the road (4.2 more than overall).
- The Packers accumulate 105.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.4 more than their overall average), and give up 143.5 in away games (19.5 more than overall).
- On the road, the Packers convert 43.1% of third downs and allow 35.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (41.7%), and less than they allow (38.8%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|L 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|L 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 20-3
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
