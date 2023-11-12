Packers vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 10
For their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (3-5) have nine players on the injury report.
Last time out, the Packers deefated the Los Angeles Rams 20-3.
In their last game, the Steelers won 20-16 over the Tennessee Titans.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Groin
|Doubtful
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Packers Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Packers rank 24th in the NFL (300.0 total yards per game) and 11th defensively (320.1 total yards allowed per contest).
- With 20.0 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, surrendering 19.9 points per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are posting 199.6 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (196.1 passing yards allowed per game).
- In terms of rushing, Green Bay ranks 22nd in the NFL on offense (100.4 rushing yards per game) and 23rd on defense (124.0 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- At -2, the Packers sport the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and 10 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL).
Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)
- Total: 39 points
