For their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (3-5) have nine players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Packers deefated the Los Angeles Rams 20-3.

In their last game, the Steelers won 20-16 over the Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Back Full Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Back Questionable Jon Runyan OG Neck Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Doubtful Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Questionable Josh Myers OL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Groin Doubtful

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out Elandon Roberts LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Herbig LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Packers Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Packers rank 24th in the NFL (300.0 total yards per game) and 11th defensively (320.1 total yards allowed per contest).

With 20.0 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, surrendering 19.9 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are posting 199.6 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (196.1 passing yards allowed per game).

In terms of rushing, Green Bay ranks 22nd in the NFL on offense (100.4 rushing yards per game) and 23rd on defense (124.0 rushing yards allowed per contest).

At -2, the Packers sport the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and 10 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL).

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)

Steelers (-175), Packers (+145) Total: 39 points

