A victory by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Green Bay Packers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET (at Acrisure Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

While the Steelers' defense ranks 13th with 20.4 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (16.6 points per game). The Packers rank 24th with 300 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 11th with 320.1 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Packers vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-3) Toss Up (39) Steelers 23, Packers 15

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Green Bay is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Green Bay's eight contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Games featuring Pittsburgh have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 39 points, 1.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Steelers contests.

Packers vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.6 20.4 16 19.6 17.7 21.7 Green Bay 20 19.9 17 19.5 23 20.3

