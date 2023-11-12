When Malik Heath suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heath will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has recorded 0 yards receiving (0 per game), hauling in zero balls on five targets.

Having played four games this year, Heath has not had a TD reception.

Malik Heath Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0

Rep Malik Heath with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.