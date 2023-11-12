When Luke Musgrave suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Musgrave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has caught 27 passes on 35 targets for 249 yards and one TD, averaging 31.1 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, Musgrave has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1

Rep Luke Musgrave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.