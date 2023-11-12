Will Jordan Love Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 10?
In the Week 10 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jordan Love hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets
Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)
- Love has rushed for 171 yards on 29 carries (21.4 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Love has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of eight).
Jordan Love Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|24
|41
|229
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|26
|228
|1
|0
|4
|7
|0
