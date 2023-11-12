The New York Jets (4-4) will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Jets favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 35.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Jets take on the Raiders. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Jets vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Jets have been winning one time, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time.

New York's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up seven points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead three times, have been losing three times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Jets have won the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New York's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Raiders have won the second quarter in three games, and they've lost the second quarter in six games.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the third quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up two points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Jets have outscored their opponent in that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in four games.

New York's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Raiders have won that quarter in five games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

Jets vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jets have been winning after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (3-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

The Raiders have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games) and have been losing six times (1-5) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have lost the second half in three games.

New York's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Raiders have won the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

