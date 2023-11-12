Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UIC Flames versus the Milwaukee Panthers is one of five games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes a Horizon team on the court.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|IUPUI Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|B1G+
|Wright State Raiders at Michigan State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Cleveland State Vikings at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|UIC Flames at Milwaukee Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Butler Bulldogs
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
