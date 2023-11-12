Should you bet on Dontayvion Wicks finding his way into the end zone in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' stat line shows 14 grabs for 189 yards and one score. He puts up 23.6 yards receiving per game.

Wicks has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0

