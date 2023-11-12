Should you wager on Christian Watson finding his way into the end zone in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson has caught 12 passes on 26 targets for 213 yards and one score, averaging 42.6 yards per game.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0

