Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Jones' stats can be found on this page.

Jones has season stats that include 196 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.0 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 14 receptions on 22 targets for 147 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other running back is on the injury report for the Packers.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 196 2 4.0 22 14 147 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0

