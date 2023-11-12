Will A.J. Dillon cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has 94 carries for a team-leading 306 yards (38.3 per game), with one touchdown.

Dillon has added 11 receptions for 103 yards (12.9 per game).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this season.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0

