The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) host a Big Ten clash against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is putting up 374.9 yards per game on offense (76th in the FBS), and rank 38th defensively, yielding 333.6 yards allowed per game. Northwestern has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20.1 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 24.2 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 130 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Chez Mellusi has collected 306 yards on 51 attempts, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's 500 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has collected 46 catches and three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 40 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Chimere Dike's 16 grabs have turned into 282 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has put up 926 passing yards, or 102.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter has rushed for 382 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 75 carries and totaled 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 507 (56.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has caught 34 passes and compiled 415 receiving yards (46.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

A.J. Henning's 29 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 214 yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

