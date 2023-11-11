The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) meet the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Information

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th 290th 74 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.4 201st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 204th 12.7 Assists 11.1 324th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.2 217th

