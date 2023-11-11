The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Panthers gave up to their opponents (43.5%).

Western Michigan went 7-5 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.

The Broncos scored an average of 69.9 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers gave up.

Western Michigan put together a 7-7 record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Michigan averaged 72.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.0.

At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).

At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule