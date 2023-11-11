Looking to see how the three games featuring OVC teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Keep reading to see the top performers and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois | Bryant vs. Lindenwood | Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin

Week 11 OVC Results

Eastern Illinois 30 Tennessee State 17

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Pierce Holley (11-for-28, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Pierce Holley (11-for-28, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: MJ Flowers Jr. (31 ATT, 201 YDS, 4 TDs)

MJ Flowers Jr. (31 ATT, 201 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Eli Mirza (5 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

Tennessee State Leaders

Passing: Deveon Bryant (10-for-15, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Deveon Bryant (10-for-15, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Draylen Ellis (9 ATT, 44 YDS)

Draylen Ellis (9 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Chevalier Brenson (7 TAR, 7 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Tennessee State 318 Total Yards 260 121 Passing Yards 154 197 Rushing Yards 106 0 Turnovers 1

Bryant 38 Lindenwood 3

Bryant Leaders

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus (32-for-39, 367 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Zevi Eckhaus (32-for-39, 367 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Simi Bakare (9 ATT, 54 YDS)

Simi Bakare (9 ATT, 54 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Frederick (8 TAR, 8 REC, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)

Lindenwood Leaders

Passing: Cooper Justice (18-for-38, 191 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Cooper Justice (18-for-38, 191 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Justin Williams (16 ATT, 44 YDS)

Justin Williams (16 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Spencer Redd (6 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Bryant 252 Total Yards 487 191 Passing Yards 377 61 Rushing Yards 110 3 Turnovers 0

UT Martin 41 Southeast Missouri State 14

Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-3)

UT Martin (-3) Pregame Total: 61.5

UT Martin Leaders

Passing: Kinkead Dent (16-for-29, 217 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Kinkead Dent (16-for-29, 217 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Narkel LeFlore (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs)

Narkel LeFlore (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: DeVonte Tanksley (12 TAR, 8 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Passing: Greg Menne (3-for-5, 91 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Greg Menne (3-for-5, 91 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ryan Flournoy (1 ATT, 19 YDS)

Ryan Flournoy (1 ATT, 19 YDS) Receiving: Flournoy (15 TAR, 9 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UT Martin Southeast Missouri State 531 Total Yards 162 217 Passing Yards 157 314 Rushing Yards 5 2 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Joe Walton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Beirne Stadium

Beirne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.