Week 11 of the college football slate included one game featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Wagner vs. LIU Post

Week 11 NEC Results

LIU Post 49 Wagner 14

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Chris Howell (5-for-10, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Chris Howell (5-for-10, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Angelo Rodriguez (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Angelo Rodriguez (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Davon Wells (0 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Wagner Leaders

Passing: Steven Krajewski (12-for-23, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Steven Krajewski (12-for-23, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Rickey Spruill (27 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Rickey Spruill (27 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (0 TAR, 6 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LIU Post Wagner 375 Total Yards 339 203 Passing Yards 169 172 Rushing Yards 170 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's NEC Games

Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: UConn+

UConn+ Favorite: -

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Arute Field

Arute Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

W.B. Mason Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

