Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the Ivy League. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Brown Bears at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
