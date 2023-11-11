Week 11 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Big Ten teams were in action for six games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State | Indiana vs. Illinois | Northwestern vs. Wisconsin | Minnesota vs. Purdue | Michigan State vs. Ohio State
Week 11 Big Ten Results
Maryland 13 Nebraska 10
- Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 42.5
Maryland Leaders
- Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)
Nebraska Leaders
- Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
- Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Nebraska
|Maryland
|269
|Total Yards
|384
|86
|Passing Yards
|283
|183
|Rushing Yards
|101
|5
|Turnovers
|3
Michigan 24 Penn State 15
- Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Michigan Leaders
- Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)
Penn State Leaders
- Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Penn State
|Michigan
|238
|Total Yards
|287
|74
|Passing Yards
|60
|164
|Rushing Yards
|227
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Illinois 48 Indiana 45
- Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 44
Illinois Leaders
- Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)
Indiana Leaders
- Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Illinois
|Indiana
|662
|Total Yards
|451
|507
|Passing Yards
|289
|155
|Rushing Yards
|162
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Northwestern 24 Wisconsin 10
- Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Northwestern Leaders
- Passing: Ben Bryant (18-for-26, 195 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Cam Porter (18 ATT, 72 YDS)
- Receiving: A.J. Henning (4 TAR, 3 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
Wisconsin Leaders
- Passing: Tanner Mordecai (31-for-45, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (9 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Will Pauling (13 TAR, 10 REC, 96 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin
|Northwestern
|341
|Total Yards
|324
|255
|Passing Yards
|195
|86
|Rushing Yards
|129
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Purdue 49 Minnesota 30
- Pregame Favorite: Minnesota (-1.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Purdue Leaders
- Passing: Hudson Card (17-for-25, 251 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Devin Mockobee (17 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Garrett Miller (6 TAR, 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
Minnesota Leaders
- Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis (18-for-42, 292 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jordan Nubin (16 ATT, 89 YDS)
- Receiving: Daniel Jackson (15 TAR, 7 REC, 119 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Purdue
|Minnesota
|604
|Total Yards
|407
|251
|Passing Yards
|292
|353
|Rushing Yards
|115
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Ohio State 38 Michigan State 3
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Ohio State Leaders
- Passing: Kyle McCord (24-for-31, 335 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson (13 ATT, 63 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (9 TAR, 7 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)
Michigan State Leaders
- Passing: Katin Houser (12-for-24, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nathan Carter (11 ATT, 52 YDS)
- Receiving: Christian Fitzpatrick (3 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|530
|Total Yards
|182
|353
|Passing Yards
|88
|177
|Rushing Yards
|94
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Big Ten Games
Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: -
Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: -
