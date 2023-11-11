Big South teams were in action for two games in the Week 11 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris | Bryant vs. Lindenwood

Week 11 Big South Results

Robert Morris 14 Charleston Southern 12

Robert Morris Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Szalkowski (11-for-18, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: DJ Moyer (15 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Noah Robinson (0 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Passing: Isaiah Bess (13-for-23, 227 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: JD Moore (11 ATT, 50 YDS)
  • Receiving: Noah Jennings (0 TAR, 8 REC, 204 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Robert MorrisCharleston Southern
311Total Yards393
138Passing Yards227
173Rushing Yards166
2Turnovers0

Bryant 38 Lindenwood 3

Bryant Leaders

  • Passing: Zevi Eckhaus (32-for-39, 367 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Simi Bakare (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Frederick (8 TAR, 8 REC, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)

Lindenwood Leaders

  • Passing: Cooper Justice (18-for-38, 191 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Justin Williams (16 ATT, 44 YDS)
  • Receiving: Spencer Redd (6 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LindenwoodBryant
252Total Yards487
191Passing Yards377
61Rushing Yards110
3Turnovers0

Next Week's Big South Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Beirne Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

