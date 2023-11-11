The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Texas sports the 33rd-ranked defense this season (331.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 18th-best with a tally of 456.8 yards per game. In terms of points scored TCU ranks 57th in the FBS (29.2 points per game), and it is 57th defensively (24.3 points allowed per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,034 yards on 165 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 620 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 576-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 55 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (167.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards (100.9 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 437 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Savion Williams has 25 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 24 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 264 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.