Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. TCU Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) have a Big 12 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Texas vs. TCU?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21
- Texas has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.
- The Longhorns have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won every time.
- TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Horned Frogs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +360 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 83.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
TCU (+12.5)
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-5-0 this year.
- This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, TCU is 3-5-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55.5)
- Three of Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.
- There have been just two games featuring TCU this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, eight points more than the total of 55.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|54.7
|54.2
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|36.5
|35
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|5-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
TCU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.3
|57.5
|59
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|34.8
|32.5
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
