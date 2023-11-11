The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) have a Big 12 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Texas vs. TCU?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21
  • Texas has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.
  • The Longhorns have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won every time.
  • TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +360 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)
  • Against the spread, Texas is 4-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Against the spread, TCU is 3-5-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55.5)
  • Three of Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.
  • There have been just two games featuring TCU this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, eight points more than the total of 55.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.5 54.7 54.2
Implied Total AVG 36 36.5 35
ATS Record 4-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.3 57.5 59
Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.8 32.5
ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

