Best Bets & Odds for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game – Saturday, November 11
SEC rivals will meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17
- Texas A&M has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Aggies have a 90.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Mississippi State (+17.5)
- Texas A&M is 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- So far in 2023 Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 42.5 points seven times this season.
- This season, six of Mississippi State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 12.5 points more than the point total of 42.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|50.3
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32.4
|35.8
|28.3
|ATS Record
|4-4-1
|3-2-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Mississippi State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.4
|53.3
|44.8
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|34.7
|26.0
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.