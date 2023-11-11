Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 11?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- Gostisbehere averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-3
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
