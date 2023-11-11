How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
AC Milan and US Lecce hit the pitch in one of many exciting matchups on the Serie A slate today.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's Serie A action here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs AC Milan
AC Milan makes the trip to take on US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-150)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+400)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Juventus vs Cagliari
Cagliari travels to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-240)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+650)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs Torino FC
Torino FC is on the road to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+150)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+195)
- Draw: (+200)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
