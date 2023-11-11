The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and Satoshi Kodaira is currently in sixth with a score of -15.

Looking to bet on Satoshi Kodaira at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Kodaira has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Kodaira has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Kodaira has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 38 -6 273 0 10 0 1 $401,010

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 173 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,001).

Kodaira will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards during the past year.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira was good on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the ninth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.90).

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kodaira was better than only 14% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kodaira fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kodaira did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Kodaira's two birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last outing, Kodaira had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Kodaira ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kodaira underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kodaira's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

