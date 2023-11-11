On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Robby Fabbri going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 28 games last season, Fabbri scored -- but just one goal each time.

Fabbri posted three goals and five assists on the power play.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 20.0% of them.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

