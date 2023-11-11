The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) on the road on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won one of their three games when favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Detroit and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in nine of 14 games this season.

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 50 (5th) Goals 34 (26th) 45 (23rd) Goals Allowed 44 (20th) 14 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (3rd)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Six of Detroit's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Red Wings net the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 50 this season.

On defense, the Red Wings have given up 45 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +5.

