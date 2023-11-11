Big 12 rivals will do battle when the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. West Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22 Oklahoma has put together a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Sooners have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

West Virginia has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won three of those games.

The Mountaineers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +375 or more and are in those contests.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+12.5)



West Virginia (+12.5) Oklahoma has played nine games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 59.5 points six times this season.

This season, four of West Virginia's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 59.5 is 11.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (39.9 points per game) and West Virginia (31.4 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 60.6 61.3 Implied Total AVG 39 41.8 36.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 51.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.