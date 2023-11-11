The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma owns the 79th-ranked defense this season (382.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 490 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia is generating 419.4 total yards per contest (44th-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (366.8 total yards allowed per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Oklahoma West Virginia 490 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (49th) 382.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (60th) 177.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (6th) 312.8 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (101st) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has recorded 2,646 yards (294 ypg) on 206-of-289 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 287 rushing yards (31.9 ypg) on 71 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Tawee Walker has racked up 444 yards on 84 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (34.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's leads his squad with 547 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has put up a 528-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes on 66 targets.

Nic Anderson's 20 grabs have yielded 497 yards and eight touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards (171.7 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 53% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 427 yards (47.4 ypg) on 76 carries with eight touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run for 676 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Devin Carter has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has 25 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 305 yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement's 20 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.