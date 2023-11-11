Big 12 rivals will do battle when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) meet the UCF Knights (4-5) at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24 Oklahoma State has won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UCF has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Knights are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Cowboys have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-2.5)



Oklahoma State (-2.5) Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UCF is 3-6-0 this season.

The Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64.5)



Under (64.5) Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 64.5 points just twice this season.

There have been four UCF games that have finished with a combined score over 64.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 64.5 is one point more than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (30.7 points per game) and UCF (32.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 54.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.5 30.8 24.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 56 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.7 38 33.8 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.