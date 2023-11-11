The Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:20 per game on the ice, is -1.

Seider has scored a goal in one of 14 games this season.

Seider has a point in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Seider has an assist in seven of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seider has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 11 Points 4 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.