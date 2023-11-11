Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 11?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Seider's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|26:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:16
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
