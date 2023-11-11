The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Seider's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:41 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 26:32 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:16 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

