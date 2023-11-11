Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-7000
|+2000
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Ohio State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 31.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
