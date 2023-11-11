The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 271.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (417.6 yards per game). Michigan State has been sputtering on offense, ranking 21st-worst with 319.8 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 351.6 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan State Ohio State 319.8 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (50th) 351.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.2 (4th) 103.7 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.3 (91st) 216.1 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (23rd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 156 times for 659 yards (73.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has collected 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 catches on 59 targets with two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has recorded 288 receiving yards (32 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaron Glover's 14 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (29 ypg).

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 2,352 yards (261.3 ypg) on 167-of-257 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 585 rushing yards on 90 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 276 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 914 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 52 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

