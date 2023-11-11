Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Menominee County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
