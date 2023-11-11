How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
The LaLiga lineup today, which includes Girona FC versus Rayo Vallecano, is sure to please.
If you are searching for live coverage of today's LaLiga action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona FC
Girona FC is on the road to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Girona FC (+130)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+185)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch UD Almeria vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad makes the trip to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+350)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Granada CF vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF travels to play Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Granada CF (+145)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+195)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch CA Osasuna vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas journeys to play CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: CA Osasuna (-110)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+310)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF is on the road to take on Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-340)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+750)
- Draw: (+450)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.