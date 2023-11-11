Can we count on Justin Holl lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Holl has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 3 0 3 16:12 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 5-2 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 4-0 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.