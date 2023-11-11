The Houston Cougars (4-5) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Houston vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 33, Cincinnati 20

Houston 33, Cincinnati 20 Houston has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Bearcats have entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cougars a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-3)



Houston (-3) Houston is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Cincinnati has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.

The Bearcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Houston and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 53.5 points four times this season.

There have been six Cincinnati games that have ended with a combined score higher than 53.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.5 points per game, three points fewer than the point total of 53.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 58.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33.8 32.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 52.1 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30.1 31.3 26.5 ATS Record 2-6-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

