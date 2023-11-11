Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) face an SEC matchup against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Georgia vs. Ole Miss?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27
- Georgia has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Bulldogs have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.
- Ole Miss has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Rebels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.
- The Bulldogs have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ole Miss (+10.5)
- Georgia has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- In Ole Miss' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- This season, three of Georgia's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.
- In the Ole Miss' nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The point total for the contest of 58.5 is 19.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (39.3 points per game) and Ole Miss (38.8 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.4
|53.7
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|40.1
|42.7
|35
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-4-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.8
|60.8
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|35.1
|36.4
|33
|ATS Record
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.