How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
There is a lot to be excited about on today's Eredivisie schedule, including Go Ahead Eagles taking on RKC Waalwijk.
Coverage of all Eredivisie action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles makes the trip to face RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen is on the road to match up with FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-320)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+800)
- Draw: (+475)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen makes the trip to face Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+135)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+190)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.