Saturday's game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia Southern squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are coming off of a 68-38 loss to Detroit Mercy in their last outing on Monday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 73, Eastern Michigan 66

Other MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eastern Michigan Eagles averaged 63.6 points per game last season (207th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (212th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.0 points per game.

In MAC games, Eastern Michigan averaged 0.2 fewer points (63.4) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Eastern Michigan Eagles scored 1.1 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.7).

At home, Eastern Michigan conceded 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 67.3.

