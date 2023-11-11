The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot 44.0% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.4% the Georgia Southern Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.0 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (84.4).

At home, Eastern Michigan sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule