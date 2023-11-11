The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot 44.0% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.4% the Georgia Southern Eagles' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.0 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (84.4).
  • At home, Eastern Michigan sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%) too.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center

