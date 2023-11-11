How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot 44.0% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.4% the Georgia Southern Eagles' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.0 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (84.4).
- At home, Eastern Michigan sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.