The Clemson Tigers (5-4) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC clash.

Clemson sports the 55th-ranked offense this season (402 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking sixth-best with only 274.3 yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS with 33.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.1 points allowed per contest on defense.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (19th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) on 201-of-320 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Will Shipley has racked up 515 yards on 112 attempts, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 33 receptions for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 404 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has racked up 33 receptions for 357 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards (258.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 115 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 552 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown.

